Good Sunday night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
Thankfully, the forecast going forward look to stay quiet overall compared to last week.
The National Weather Service did officially confirmed 4 tornadoes across Shiawassee and Genesee Counties from this past Thursday. Click here for details.
Current Weather Alerts
We continue to monitor multiple Mid-Michigan rivers still under Flood Warnings. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
We breakdown the forecast below!
Tonight
A few flurries will continue to present themselves into the evening hours before drying out into the overnight period. Clouds that appeared in the late afternoon hours will be dissipate into tonight.
Another clear to partly cloudy sky will be on tap into the overnight hours and last into Monday morning.
Temperatures will be falling from the 30s and throughout the 20s tonight. Expect overnight lows to reach down into the low 20s and even the teens in some areas north of the Bay.
Early Week
We look to overall start off the week on a quiet note. Partly cloudy skies will be holding in our skies throughout the day on Monday. We will have to monitor the possibility for a few scattered rain and snow showers into the afternoon and evening hours. No major accumulations look to result. Just more of an nuisance than anything.
High temperatures look to fall just short of average for Mid March which in the low 40s. Highs will be very similar to Sunday reaching into the upper 30s; closer to 40.
A drier day look to come on Tuesday. A weak area of high pressure will keep a good mix of the sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will get a slight boost; highs look to reach into the mid 40s.
The first official day of Spring arrives on Wednesday at 5:58 PM!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.