Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
After a slippery start on Friday, we managed to sneak in a little late-day sun.
Overall conditions for this weekend continue to stay quiet. The chance for some lake effect snow showers will be possible.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sun and clouds will be the theme going throughout today.
The chance will still exist for a few isolated snow showers across the Thumb, but no major issues are expected. Light accumulations around 1" or less is expected from any development.
Highs later this afternoon will remain seasonably chilly in the mid 30s, with a north wind at 5-15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures roll on into this evening and overnight.
Lows expected to drop down into the mid 20s.
Sunday
A very similar forecast is expected for your Sunday. Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sun and clouds will be the theme once again.
The chance for a few lingering lake effect snow showers can't be ruled out for the eastern Thumb early on. Winds will begin to shift more to the west, decreasing the chance for lake effect development in the Thumb.
Highs for Sunday will also be similar; only reaching into the mid 30s.
Light winds from the north and west will be around 5 mph.
Staying mainly dry throughout the evening and overnight hours into Monday. Some flurries out and about will be the worst of it.
Lows Sunday night dropping back into the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
