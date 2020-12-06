Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
Overall conditions for this weekend continue to stay quiet. The chance for some lake effect snow showers will be possible.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
A very similar forecast is expected for your Sunday for most of Mid-Michigan. Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sun and clouds will be the theme once again.
The chance for a few lingering lake effect snow showers can't be ruled out for the eastern Thumb early on. Winds will slowly begin to shift more to the west, decreasing the chance for lake effect development in the Thumb throughout the day.
Depending on the placement of lake effect snow bands and length of time they continue to stay active, some light accumulations will be possible when all is said and done.
Remember again from last week's system how isolated lake effect snow accumulations can be. The difference of 10 miles can go from no snow to several inches of accumulation.
Highs this afternoon will also be similar; only reaching into the mid 30s.
Light winds from the north and west will be around 5 mph.
Staying mainly dry throughout the evening and overnight hours into Monday. Some flurries out and about will be the worst of it.
Lows tonight dropping back into the 20s.
Monday
Fairly quiet start to the week. Staying dry with partly cloudy skies along with some rays of sunshine in the mix expected for the majority of your Monday.
Highs Monday will be slightly warmer compared to over the weekend, mid to upper 30s by the afternoon.
Wind will continue to stay light, but will become more northerly by the afternoon. A few more lake effect snow showers for the Thumb can't be ruled out.
Mainly dry and quiet condition carry into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Monday night continue to stay cold in the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
