Good Sunday evening/night! We hope you've had a great first weekend of 2021. Here's to a great week ahead!
After some light snow for areas south and east earlier this morning, cloudy, and cold temperatures will be the theme to end the weekend. Only major hurdle will be the chance for patchy fog will be possible into Monday morning.
Despite a few small chances for snow showers this upcoming week, we stay generally quiet.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
After some light snow this morning for some, dry weather can be expected through the evening and overnight hours tonight.
A small chance of some patchy fog will be possible tonight into Monday morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s.
Monday
We can expect some reduced visibility especially for Monday morning due to the development of patchy fog. Remember fog safely driving tips if you experience any fog on your morning drive.
More clouds into the afternoon looks like a safe bet. At best, a few breaks in the clouds for some. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overall.
Highs for Monday will reach into the low and mid 30s by the afternoon. Winds will be lighter from the south and west around 5-10 mph.
Into Monday evening and late evening and late overnight, the small chance for a weak disturbance will move in from the west. This could pose a few light snow showers into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night drop back into the 20s.
Quiet Week Ahead
Tuesday will carry the small chance for a few isolated snow showers at worst. Could be enough to make for a few slick spots. Not looking to be very impactful from anything that does develop.
Highs Tuesday again back in the mid 30s by the afternoon.
Past Tuesday, we stay mainly dry with plenty of clouds. Temperatures will be staying fairly consistent in the low to mid 30s leading into the upcoming weekend.
Next chance for any snow look to fall on Saturday.
Stay warm, everyone!
