Good Monday evening/night! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
We had plenty of sunshine over the weekend and it looks like we're going to keep that rolling as we begin this week, with numerous chances for sunshine moving forward through the rest of the week as well.
Not only will this week be pretty relaxed in the weather department, spring officially arrives on Wednesday at 5:58 PM!
We breakdown the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Flood Warnings still remain in place for the Saginaw, Rifle, and Maple rivers.
For more specific information on each river, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Sunshine will control our skies through the first half of the day, with a little more cloud development moving in this afternoon.
A few, isolated rain/snow showers are possible into the early evening hours. The majority of Mid-Michigan looks to stay dry. Good news is none of these isolated rain/snow showers shouldn't cause any disruptions on the roads.
Any showers should diminish quickly after sunset tonight and we'll lose a bit of cloud cover, too. Skies look to become partly cloudy into the overnight hours.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s which will hold for the Tuesday morning commute.
Tuesday
Another pleasant day will be in store throughout the day on Tuesday. High pressure centered to the south will be influencing our weather pattern greatly.
Expect partly cloudy to last with a good amount of sunshine once again.
Temperatures will be a notch warmer than Monday. Expect highs to reach into the mid 40s. A breeze from the west southwest at 5-10 mph will help to advect milder air into Mid-Michigan.
More good news is wet weather chances look limited moving forward into the rest of the week, which should help our flooding situation around parts of the region.
