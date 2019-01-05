Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope it's been a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Beautiful sunshine took over Mid-Michigan Friday with above average temperatures. More of the same is on the way for the weekend.
Despite some fog from this morning, more sunshine looks to return for the weekend!
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Freezing fog will be possible during these next few hours with temperatures still below freezing. Sunshine in beginning to become more pronounced in some areas, mixing out the fog. We expect this to continue for the next few hours.
By the afternoon, sunshine will shine through what clouds are left and temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. An overall partly cloudy to where some areas will experience more partly sunny skies. Another day of above average temperatures.
We look to stay dry going into tonight and overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be dipping down into the upper 20s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
