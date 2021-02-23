Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week. Hopefully Tuesday is just as nice or better.
Another round of snow and mix is passing through the area this morning, thankfully lighter than what we experienced to start the week. However, even though it's lighter, it's still enough to make things slippery, so be careful this morning.
Today & Tonight
In addition to being lighter, this system should also make a quicker exit to the east today. By 7 AM, most areas will be dry or very close to being completely done, and we'll be dry the rest of the day day. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s out the door, so there is a bit of drizzle/light rain mixing in with some of the snow in spots.
As that mix moves out and a warm front passes us by, we should have no trouble warming up today. Highs should manage to climb into the lower 40s just about everywhere today, with potential to go even higher if we can manage more sunshine. Speaking of sun, we should be able to at least see a few peeks today, even if clouds remain stubborn.
Dry weather should last through most of the evening again, but yet another system gets set to roll in late tonight and early Wednesday. This system also brings a chance for snow and mix, but this time it's mainly for areas around the Saginaw Bay and northward.
This system will be fighting a bit of an uphill battle against some dry air that moves in this afternoon, so how much precipitation actually develops is a bit uncertain. Either way, what does develop shouldn't be terribly heavy. Accumulations around the M-55 corridor could see around 1" or so, while areas to the south see less, if any at all.
Just like the systems from earlier this week, that should move out quickly during the morning. Overnight lows settle into the upper 20s to middle 30s once again.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.