We've received no shortage of rainfall overnight and the Tri-Cities region even had a Flash Flood Warning for part of the night with some areas picking up between 2-3" of rain, with rain still falling.
It's not a bad morning to allow for extra time on your morning commute with flooding on area roads entirely possible as you make your way to your destination.
Current Weather Alerts
Various Flood Alerts remain in place around the TV5 viewing area. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Rain is going nowhere fast this morning and will linger for several more hours. The good news is the intensity should let up as the morning goes along, which should give roads a chance to drain a bit.
The coverage of showers will become increasingly more scattered into the afternoon and evening hours as well, so this morning will likely feature the most widespread rainfall.
As far as additional rain goes today, another 0.50" or so of rain is possible in most areas with locally higher amounts possible in the heaviest spots.
Outside of the rain, this morning feels significantly more comfortable. Temperatures are running in the 50s and 60s and outside of a few muggy spots here and there, our humidity levels have dropped quite a bit.
Don't expect much movement temperature-wise today either, with fairly steady to even falling temperatures through the course of the day. Many areas may be in the 50s for most of the day.
Those temperatures will be joined by a breezy northeasterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
While there may be a lull at times late this evening, rain chances will still exist, and coverage is expected to pick back up again overnight and into our Thursday morning. This round is not expected to be quite as heavy.
Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s for Thursday morning's commute.
