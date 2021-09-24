Showers will return tonight, but they will not be spoiling our weekend!
Tonight
Any evening plans look good, especially for Friday Night Lights. Click here for the forecast for some games around the area! Sunset will be around 7:29 PM with the rain holding off until closer to the 11:00 PM to midnight hour.
Clouds will increase quickly overnight and showers, with perhaps a rumble of thunder, will quickly move into the area. These showers shouldn't have a major impact, with this cold front being much more progressive. Rainfall amounts should remain 0.50" or less, with most areas under 0.25".
Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s, a touch milder than the last handful of nights. The wind will also still be brisk at times between 10 to 20 mph shifting from the west to the southwest.
Saturday & Sunday
Showers should end for the most part by lunchtime Saturday and we'll sneak in some sunshine behind the front with partly sunny skies. Highs should land in the 60s on Saturday.
There is a small chance for a pop-up, isolated shower behind the front, but those should be very minor, if they even develop at all.
Skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday night, setting us up for plenty of sunshine through the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday should be a bit warmer than Saturday, with middle 60s to low 70s expected.
A few showers are possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning, but those should also be relatively minor.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
