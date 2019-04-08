We know April showers bring May flowers, but what do May temperatures in April bring? In any case, hopefully you soaked in the warm weather while you could, because we've got some changes headed our way.
Overnight
A fast-moving cold front will bring a round of showers to the region overnight. Some of the showers could pack heavy downpours, and maybe even an isolated rumble of thunder, so don't be surprised if you're jolted out of bed during the night.
The showers will depart east of the region with the cold front after 4:00 AM or so, even allowing a new window of clearing skies to sweep in. Lows will take a dip into the low 40s for most, but some upper 30s will be possible along the Lake Huron shoreline. Southwesterly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with the passage of the front.
Tuesday
Despite a pop up shower throughout the day, a good mix of the sun and clouds will last throughout the entire day on Tuesday.
Temperatures will be a notch cooler with highs retreating back into the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west northwest around 10-20 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy look to carry us into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures continue to cool with lows reaching the low to mid 30s.
