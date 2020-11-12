The return to typical November weather continues tonight.
Overnight
After a sunny Thursday, clouds will be back on the increase tonight as a new cold front approaches from the Upper Midwest. Evening hours will remain dry, with most areas along and west of I-75 trending back toward overcast skies by midnight. As the clouds continue to spread east overnight, a wave of drizzle and light rain will roll in along Us-127 shortly after 3:00 AM, and will continue east toward the I-75 corridor in time for the morning commute. While the rain itself will be little more than a nuisance, expect the roads to be slippery for your Friday morning drive. There may even be a few snowflakes mixed in north of the Bay!
Low temperatures will remain cold, but not quite as cold as Wednesday night. Most of us will wind up in the mid 30s, with a light southerly wind at 5-10 mph overnight.
Track the rain with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Friday
Lingering rain on Friday morning will come to a quick end by 9:00 AM. In the wake of the passing cold front, winds will increase to 10-20 mph as the pivot toward the west. With these winds bringing in a reinforcing shot of cold air, skies will run on the cloudier side for most of the day. Peeks of sun may begin to develop after 3:00 PM, but we likely won't break into substantial clearing until the winds die down on Friday night.
High temperatures will flip back to the below-average column on Friday, only clocking in around the mid 40s. Combined with the breezy conditions, expect it to feel more like the 30s throughout the day.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.