This week is off to a much better start than last, but will rain become the norm or can we expect more sunny and warm conditions?
Tonight
Showers will gradually diminish overnight as an area of low pressure begins to track east of the state. The bulk of the heavier downpours will wrap up after 2:00 AM, but a few lighter showers could linger in areas east of I-75 until shortly after daybreak. Rainfall amounts will generally fall under 0.25", with many locations picking up 0.10" or less.
Temperatures will dip to the mid 40s, with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
While most of Tuesday looks to stay relatively dry, the chance for an isolated shower will be low but not zero.
Expect a mostly cloudy sky to stick around for a majority of Tuesday. A few breaks in the clouds wont be out of the question during the afternoon time frame.
Highs for Tuesday will continue to stay warm; back up into the mid 60s.
The next system we have our eyes on looks to progress into Mid-Michigan by Tuesday evening into the overnight hours of Wednesday.
Lows Tuesday night will stay very mild; dropping back down only into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Better chances for rain will continue for the majority of Mid-Michigan into Wednesday.
