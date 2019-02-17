Snow has made yet another appearance here in Mid-Michigan, but it won't be a multi-day event this time around.
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for portions of Mid-Michigan. Click here to check out our weather alerts page. !
Overnight
Occasional light snow will continue overnight, gradually tapering off from west to east as an area of low pressure tracks into the Ohio Valley. For most of the region, the snow will stop after 2:00 AM, but areas along I-69 will see it hang on into the early part of the Monday morning commute. Accumulations will be light, but enough to easily coat area roads and make for slick conditions.
Lows will settle in the middle and upper teens, but increasing winds will have it feeling more like the single-digits to below zero at times. NE winds overnight at 10-20 mph with higher gusts could also lead to issues with blowing snow.
Presidents' Day
We could see a few leftover showers first thing on Monday morning, but they will quickly move out. Roads will remain slick or snow-covered in many areas, along with continuing issues with blowing snow. Plan on a little extra time to get to where you're headed.
We'll be left with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day, possibly with a few breaks of sunshine later in the afternoon. Not much warmth to be had, though. Highs will reach the mid 20s once again, with winds still pushing wind chills into the teens and single-digits at times. Could, but at least we're not kicking off the new work week with a major winter storm!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
