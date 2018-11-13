Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for an awesome Tuesday.
Snow returned late last evening and continued into the overnight period. While amounts remained light, generally 1" or less, it may be a brush the car off kind of morning.
Despite the snow last night, things quiet down again today and for the next few days.
Today & Tonight
The main band of snow from overnight should continue to wind down and any snow for the rest of the day should be isolated to scattered lake-effect snow. Any accumulations with these showers is not expected to amount to much.
With temperatures falling below freezing in many spots overnight, it's possible that some areas may be slick for your morning drive. This is especially true on elevated roads such as bridges, overpasses, and exit/entrance ramps.
Highs this afternoon don't get much better, with middle 20s to low 30s expected, giving us one of the coldest days of the season so far. Wind chills will likely feel like the teens and low 20s today.
Going into tonight, we expect snow showers to gradually wind down with skies clearing out a bit into our Wednesday. Overnight lows will settle a few degrees on either side of 20.
It's been a cloudy start to the week, but some sun returns to the forecast soon. Find out when in your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
