The atmosphere over the Great Lakes was a waterlogged sponge on Friday, and someone has given it a squeeze. Wet as the overnight period will be, it isn't a sign of the weekend at large.
Overnight
Occasional rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout the remainder of our Friday night. Rain will be heavy at times, and could result in some ponding on roads and even some minor flooding here and there. Rainfall totals by morning will come in around 0.50" in many areas, with locally heavier amounts ranging anywhere from 0.75" to 1".
Despite a relatively cool air mass, some intermittent thunder is expected to continue with the overnight rain. You may find yourself being jolted out of your sleep at times. Temps by morning will dip to the upper 50s
Saturday
Lingering showers will be possible for Saturday morning, but we expect conditions to dry out during the afternoon. We will also have decreasing clouds through the second half of the day.
Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s.
