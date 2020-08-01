Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great start to the month of August.
We are tracking rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tonight and throughout the day on Sunday.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Overcast skies will continue for the overnight period. Those clouds will eventually bring rain showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight. Heavier rain will favor areas south of the Bay.
A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Mid-Michigan which is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper and middle 60s.
Sunday
We will be starting the day Sunday morning with rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. It will be heavy at times especially from the Tri-Cities and points east and south.
The rain will become more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day.
When all is said and done rainfall amounts will check in around 1" to 2" in the Flood Watch areas. Elsewhere, less than 1.0" is expected.
High temperatures on Sunday will jump into the middle 70s with a northeasterly wind sustained at 5 to 15 mph.
We also have 2 counties under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory starting Sunday morning, click here for weather alerts.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
