Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week so far and welcome you to the half-way point.
More sunshine is expected for the middle of the work week. We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Those showers and storms will gradually end overnight, and we will have clouds continuing to decrease into our Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the lower and middle 50s.
Wednesday
We will see more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky condition. We could experience a stray rain shower or thunderstorm during the day, so make sure to stay with us here at TV5.
It will be a little breezy with a northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.