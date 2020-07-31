Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you have a had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend which happens to start the month of August.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Expect our skies to feature only a few clouds, a perfect night for stargazing. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday
It will be a beautiful day Saturday with a good mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower will be possible, but most of us will get through the daylight hours precipitation-free.
Temperatures will be pleasant climbing into the upper 70s to the lower and middle 80s.
More clouds will start to roll in during the evening hours and eventually those clouds will bring us a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms arriving shortly after the midnight hour.
Low temperatures will fall into the 60s.
Sunday
Rain and storm chances will continue through the day on Sunday. It looks like areas south of the Bay will have the better chance for receiving rain and storms.
Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees cooler than Saturday. High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s to lower 80s.
Have a great weekend!
