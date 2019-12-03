Snow showers on Tuesday put down a fresh coating on top of the snow we picked up over the weekend. Will we be adding more as we move into the middle of the week.
Overnight
A trough of low pressure will move east of the region overnight, taking Monday's snow showers with it for the time being. Clouds however, will be far less inclined to move. As winds pivot toward the west overnight, moisture pushed inland from Lake Michigan will tend to keep a thick deck of low clouds in place.
As those winds increase to around 10-15 mph by daybreak, isolated lake effect snow showers will become possible, but the majority of the night will remain snow-free.. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s.
Wednesday
West-northwesterly winds will hold steady at around 10-15 mph throughout the day on Wednesday. That will lock us in under generally cloudy skies and occasional lake effect snow showers. These will be a potential hazard on the morning commute straight on through evening travel, so make sure to allot yourself some extra travel time. No significant snow accumulation is expected.
Highs will climb to around average in the mid 30s.
