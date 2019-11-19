Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful night ahead.
While it was a very foggy start to our day, those low hanging clouds are sticking around. With that, patchy drizzle will be possible this evening, with "mild" temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
For the evening commute home, watch out for poor visibility. Fog is still playing a role this evening and it could develop into a denser fog by Wednesday morning. Make sure to give yourself some extra time for the commutes.
Another component will be some drizzle still impacting parts of Mid-Michigan. This could lead to some slick spots so be careful.
Clouds will stick overnight, with a slim chance for drizzle. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s.
