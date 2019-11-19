While it was a very foggy start to our day, those low hanging clouds are sticking around. With that, patchy drizzle will remain possible this evening, with "mild" temperatures.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
For the evening commute home, watch out for poor visibility. Fog is still playing a role this evening and it could develop into a denser fog by Wednesday morning. Make sure to give yourself some extra time for the commutes.
Another component will be some drizzle still impacting parts of Mid-Michigan. This could lead to some slick spots so be careful.
Clouds will stick around overnight, with a slim chance for drizzle. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Wednesday
Leftover fog and drizzle will lift on Wednesday morning, but slick roads and pockets of reduced visibility will likely still be an issue on the commute to work or school. A warm front west of the region will break down as it attempts to spread in across the Great Lakes, allowing a drier air mass to spread back in over the region.
The drier air will attempt to fight back against the lingering clouds, but substantial clearing will be difficult to come by. A lingering temperature inversion aloft, that is a layer of warmer air above a layer of cold air at the surface, will continue to act as a lid on the air mass over the region and will make it difficult to mix out and evaporate some of the clouds. In short, a few peeks of sun will be possible but skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day.
Temperatures will inch very slightly milder with more locations climbing into the low 40s.
