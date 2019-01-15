Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great start to the week.
Some areas across the region have received drizzle, snow flurries and/or fog which iced up roadways and sidewalks. More of the same continues today, so please use caution while venturing out.
Winter weather advisories for multiple Mid-Michigan counties are in place and are set to expire at 10 AM Wednesday.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella counties through 10 AM Wednesday.
Today & Tonight
Those aforementioned slick spots will be most favorable on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, but it's possible on all roads. This is one of those days where it may not be slick everywhere, but don't let your guard down.
With plenty of cloud cover expected, temperatures won't move much with lower and middle 30s this afternoon. Wind chills will feel more like the 20s and teens throughout the day.
Drizzle and a few snow flurries will remain possible today. Otherwise expect overcast skies.
Later on tonight, a cold front passing through the region will bring another chance for freezing drizzle and possibly a few snowflakes as well. Slick roads will also be possible Wednesday morning with temperatures falling into the 20s again.
If any snow showers do develop, any accumulations should remain minor.
