Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend.
We have plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday! Also the return of some mild temperatures!
Mild temperatures roll on into this upcoming week along with minor precipitation chances.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Any plans for this evening into the early overnight hours should be in good shape and staying dry.
Mostly cloudy skies take us into the evening and overnight hours into Monday.
We will be watching a system to the south into Monday. Possibly bringing the change for a few showers/drizzle into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will be much warmer in the upper 30s.
Monday
A system to our south will look to clip the southern region of the TV5 viewing area along the I-69 corridor south near Detroit throughout the morning.
Some patchy fog/drizzle with be possible for the morning hours. Could cause a few delays for your morning commute.
A few breaks in the clouds will be possible going into the second half of Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over into the afternoon.
Highs will be mild once again; back into the mid 40s.
Stay partly cloudy into the evening and overnight hours of early Tuesday.
Lows Monday will be a new notches cooler; down into the upper 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
