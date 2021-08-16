We took this weekend's beautiful weather and rolled it into Monday for most of us. Now we head back into more typical August weather as the week rolls on!
Tonight
Isolated showers will remain a possibility across the eastern Thumb early this evening, as an impulse of energy tracks northward across the Great Lakes. That will make a quick exit though, leaving us with clear to partly cloudy skies after midnight. From there, the only concern will be for patchy fog settling in closer to daybreak. Be prepared for reduced visibility on the morning commute!
Temperatures will remain comfortable for now, with lows headed into the low 60s. Humidity will remain low too, but only until we head into Tuesday.
Tuesday & Mid-Week
For Tuesday, our rain chances will be a touch higher with more moisture in our skies and slight bit more of heat. The morning starts off dry, then the afternoon brings pop up shower chances to folks mainly along I-75 and east. A south southeast wind from 3 to 7 mph will also keep things mainly quiet. This increase in moisture is due to tropical air beginning to mix into Mid-Michigan from the south. Tropical Storm Fred, soon to weaken to just remnants, is responsible for transporting some of that tropical moisture up into the Great Lakes. This will also continue a pop-up shower and thunderstorm chance through Wednesday and Thursday as well.
Highs Tuesday will be slightly warmer, continuing a steady warming trend. Locations will reach the lower 80s, with some folks along the shoreline staying just below 80 degrees.
