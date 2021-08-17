We're back into more-typical Summer weather over the next few days as the heat and humidity make a comeback.
Tonight
With high pressure hovering over Wisconsin, our weather will remain quiet this evening and overnight. Like last night, the only concern will be for patchy fog settling in again after midnight. Be prepared to add a little extra driving time in the morning! Temperatures will run a bit milder than on Monday night, falling to the mid 60s.
Wednesday
Heat and humidity really being to ramp up on Wednesday! A stalled frontal boundary over Ohio will get on the move northward, thanks to a nudge from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. We'll be spared any direct impacts from what's left of the tropical system as it continues northward along the Appalachian Mountains, but the humidity it adds to our air mass will fuel the potential for pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise, with highs in the mid 80s.
Leftover showers and storms on Wednesday evening will end after sunset. Variably cloudy skies will take over from there, with lows headed for the mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible again.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
