First Warn 5's Mathieu Mondro has the full forecast for your Saturday evening!

Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan!  I know we've all been enjoying the sunshine from today!  Some fair-weather cumulus clouds have sprouted up, but nothing that has put a damper on our day.  We stay dry overnight, then the southern part of the viewing area has rain chances for Sunday.  Let's talk about it in the full forecast!

Tonight

We have another chilly night in store with lows around 10 degrees (give or take a few degrees depending on location) below average in the mid 30s.  Upper 20s are certainly within the realm of possibilities again tonight for our folks up north.  With these overnight lows, patchy frost is of concern again tonight.  This frost threat still remains possible through the first couple of nights of next workweek too.

Lows Tonight

Lows Tonight

Expect a pretty calm night though!  We will have a north northwest wind from 3 to 6 mph.

Mother's Day

Mother's Day on Sunday is looking dry overall.  The shower chance has been added back in, but it's only a small chance. 

A system moving east through the Ohio River Valley will deliver plenty of rain near the MI/OH border. The northern edge of that rain has the possibility to extend up near I-69.  We'll continue to keep you updated on this!

Shower Chance South for Sunday

Shower Chance South for Sunday

If you don't see any rain, expect some more clouds with overall partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs for Sunday will be similar to Saturday in the low to mid 50s.  We will have a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph, so luckily still a calmer day.

Mother's Day Forecast

Mother's Day Forecast

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.