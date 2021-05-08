Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! I know we've all been enjoying the sunshine from today! Some fair-weather cumulus clouds have sprouted up, but nothing that has put a damper on our day. We stay dry overnight, then the southern part of the viewing area has rain chances for Sunday. Let's talk about it in the full forecast!
Tonight
We have another chilly night in store with lows around 10 degrees (give or take a few degrees depending on location) below average in the mid 30s. Upper 20s are certainly within the realm of possibilities again tonight for our folks up north. With these overnight lows, patchy frost is of concern again tonight. This frost threat still remains possible through the first couple of nights of next workweek too.
Expect a pretty calm night though! We will have a north northwest wind from 3 to 6 mph.
Mother's Day
Mother's Day on Sunday is looking dry overall. The shower chance has been added back in, but it's only a small chance.
A system moving east through the Ohio River Valley will deliver plenty of rain near the MI/OH border. The northern edge of that rain has the possibility to extend up near I-69. We'll continue to keep you updated on this!
If you don't see any rain, expect some more clouds with overall partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs for Sunday will be similar to Saturday in the low to mid 50s. We will have a northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph, so luckily still a calmer day.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
