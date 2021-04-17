Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
After a dry start to the weekend, more clouds along with a few isolated sprinkles have developed. While the rain chances stays low, the rest of the weekend overall looks good.
We get another brief return to winter going into the upcoming week including snow chances returning.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme into the later evening with decreasing clouds going into the overnight.
Partly cloudy skies expected going into Sunday morning.
Temperatures tonight will stay chilly in the 30s and even a few upper 20 north. A light breeze from the north around 5 mph.
With colder temperatures and light winds, chances for some patchy frost will be possible to develop. Best to protect or bring inside any sensitive vegetation you may have outdoors.
Sunday
Variably cloudy skies with a mix of clouds and sunshine will take us through the second half of the weekend!
A stray afternoon pop up sprinkle will be on the low end but not zero. Most should get through the rest of the weekend dry.
Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s near 60. It will be a nice way to finish off the weekend!
Clouds will continue to increase going into the later evening and overnight Monday morning. Lows back in the 30s.
Next Week
Showers along a cold front will usher in some colder air going throughout the day Monday.
Tuesday into Wednesday gets interesting. We watch the potential for some rain and snow to accumulate.
Best timing: Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Heavier precipitation look to set up from the Tri-Cities and points south and east. Still to early to make any snowfall amount predictions.
Remember with it already bring April, ground temperatures will play a big factor into initial melting. Moisture, track of the system, along with snowfall rates will play a big part into overall totals.
For now, stay tuned. There will be updates and chances from now until Tuesday.
Stay warm, everyone!
