Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is starting to wind down nicely. A near-freezing night is ahead, but at least your Monday is looking dry overall. Let's get into that forecast!
Weather Alerts
Freeze Warnings have been issued for folks in the Thumb tonight into Monday morning.
Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase back into our skies tonight, with cloud cover really making steam by midnight. On the other hand, the Thumb will stay clearer than the rest of the viewing area with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. This will allow temperatures to decrease a little further in the Thumb, and will also pose the possibility for frost in Thumb locations. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Monday
To start off your workweek, we stay in the 50s for your high temperature, with 40s farther north. Mostly cloudy skies will be the case for the day with a slight chance for some isolated showers up north. Some wet snowflakes mixed in can't be ruled out either. Otherwise, the rest of the area stays dry. There will be a moderate breeze with a southeast wind from 10 to 20 mph.
This Week
Temperatures really shift into overdrive for your Tuesday with a high of 80! Highs decline into the low 70s for your Wednesday and low 60s Thursday, but next weekend looks to trend back in the direction towards 70.
For Wednesday and Thursday, we're still tracking the chance for some rain and some thunderstorms. At the moment, Wednesday is now looking to be the more impactful day with respect to rainfall. Stay tuned!
Stay warm, everyone!
