Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We're halfway through the week.
The long-awaited warm-up is finally upon us! The nice conditions will remain going into late week leading into the weekend.
Tonight looks to be the last of the frost concerns going forward.
Let's break it down in the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties tonight into Thursday morning.
Evening/Tonight
Skies will remain mostly clear going into this evening and tonight.
It will still be a bit chilly by May standards, but warmer than the last few nights. The chance will still be there for some patchy frost to develop overnight into Thursday morning. Better chances for any development will be north of the Bay.
Most lows will drop to the upper 30s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Areas that manage to drop into the mid 30s will stand the best chance to see patchy frost development. Best to keep and sensitive vegetation covered up for another night.
Thursday
High pressure will still hold influence into Thursday, still allowing for an abundance of sunshine with a few clouds developing into the afternoon.
Temperatures warming up even a touch farther compared to Wednesday! High 60s will be the case for Thursday, much closer to average temperatures for mid-May.
A light wind will continue mainly from the west around 5-10 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
