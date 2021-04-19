Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope that your workweek is off to a good start.
We enjoyed plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday, and at least some of the milder air will hang around for the first part of your Monday. We have much more to talk about, so let's get into the forecast!
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Gratiot County that runs from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. You can head to the Weather Alerts section of our website for more information.
Today
We start the morning hours dry with more clouds heading out the door. Late morning into the afternoon, a passing cold front will spark up some light showers around your lunch hour. Timing for this shower activity is as follows: ~10am along US-127, ~12pm for the Tri-Cities, ~2pm for the Thumb. This doesn't look to be an all-day rain, as we completely dry out around 3pm. Any shower activity would only last for about 30 to 45 minutes. If you're out-and-about around lunch today, you can always give our Interactive Radar a check!
We'll still officially reach the mid to upper 50s to start the day. However, the morning passage of that cold front will allow temperatures to slowly fall throughout the day from northwest to southeast.
Monday will also stay a touch breezy. Wind from the WSW around 5 to 15 mph will be likely throughout the day, gusting to 30 at times.
Tonight
Once the cold front moves through, we're left with more clouds and colder temperatures into the later evening and overnight hours into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night drop back into the upper 20s near 30. This also leaves the possibility for patchy frost for locations north of M-20, as partly cloudy skies will be the case north of M-20. Mostly cloudy skies will be the case south of M-20.
It will also be a little breezy, with a west northwest wind around 10 to 20 mph.
Snow Chance (Tuesday-Wednesday)
Tuesday into Wednesday gets interesting. We watch the potential for some rain, and possibly even some snow to accumulate.
Best timing: Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Heavier precipitation looks to set up south of the Tri-Cities and points south and east. It's still too early to make any snowfall amount predictions, but we're getting a better idea of what to expect.
Also, the latest data have been picking up on a southern shift of this system, and continues with that trend this Monday morning. Any shifts in the track of the system will highly affect overall snowfall totals. This along with warmer ground temperatures, moisture content, and snowfall rates all play a part. Despite the southerly shift, we still cannot write this rain/snow chance off yet.
Remember with it already bring April, ground temperatures will play a big factor into initial melting. Moisture, track of the system, along with snowfall rates will play a big part into overall totals.
Continue to stay tuned for updates!

Stay warm, everyone!
