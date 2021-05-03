Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed your weekend.
Showers will continue to stay in the forecast to start the new week. Good news is no washouts for the entire day are expected.
Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today & Tonight
While Monday still looks to be out best chance for rain, it will follow more of a periodic fashion. Periods of rain with some dry time in between will be likely going throughout the entire day Monday. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out with any development.
If you're not seeing the rain actively falling, expect more clouds than sun throughout the day. Best to have an umbrella on standby for today.
Track the rain in your area with our Interactive Radar.
Highs for later this afternoon will reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Still cooler near the lakeshore. Winds on the lighter side from the south around 5-10 mph.
More clouds along with shower chances will stay in the forecast going into the evening and overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Still a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.
Lows tonight drop back into the upper 40s near 50.
Tuesday
A few showers will be likely even into your Tuesday morning before the system responsible for providing the rain pulls off to our east.
We expect to dry out by the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs on Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the low 60s.
Opening day for the Great Lakes Loons will kick off at 6:05 PM against Dayton. Rain chances are low but a few showers will still be possible again going into the later evening hours.
Any rain will be beneficial due to the current moderate drought across the state. Rain totals through Tuesday morning look to total around .5" with some higher totals near 1" farther north when all is said and done.
Stay tuned for any updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
