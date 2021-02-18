Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
Snow returned to the area on our Thursday, but nowhere near the level of earlier this week. Some of that snow continues this morning as lake-effect and will continue at times today. However, this snow is also not expected to be a huge problem.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, although the snow has been mostly light, keep an eye out for slippery spots on area roads as our temperatures still remain quite a bit below freezing. We're warmer than we have been lately, but we're still only in the middle teens to low 20s.
With mostly cloudy skies and a wind turning west northwesterly, we shouldn't see much of a warm up today. Highs will be similar to yesterday in the middle 20s, with wind chills occasionally falling into the teens.
Scattered lake-effect snow will remain possible at various times today. While it won't be a constant snow in most areas, the chances will run from this morning through this evening, before tapering off overnight. While most snow showers will be manageable, keep an eye out for any quick bursts on area roads that could put down a quick coating.
Accumulations from this morning through 7 AM Saturday should amount to 1" or less in most areas, but the Thumb, specifically northern Huron and the shoreline area from western Huron down through Sanilac County could pick up another inch or two, some of what has already fallen this morning being included in those totals.
Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the first half of the night, but we may see skies break up a bit during the second half of the night. Expect overnight lows to fall into the low teens and single digits.
Saturday
Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend, with a dry day expected for now, unless lake-effect decides to linger a bit longer. We should manage some sunshine between some passing clouds as well, so beyond the cold temperatures, it should be a pleasant February day.
High temperatures will be in the 20s again on Saturday and if skies can manage to clear, lows will fall into the single digits for one more night into Sunday morning. However, that may be the last bitterly cold morning for awhile!
Sunday
Sunday should start dry, and if we can clear out Saturday night, we may start the day with some sun. But the general expectation through the day will be increasing cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies taking over during the afternoon.
Our next system will be approaching from the west, but the arrival time is looking more and more like a later evening arrival, so we might be able to salvage most of the afternoon. Stay tuned.
Chances for snow and possibly a wintry mix (if we can warm up enough) will go up heading into Sunday night and Monday morning. With that being said, early signs seem to be favoring mostly snow. While it's too early to feel great about specific numbers, this is looking like a 1-4"/2-5" type snowfall, so we may see some advisories issued, but nothing like earlier this week.
As always, we'll keep our eyes on it through the weekend and update you as necessary!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
