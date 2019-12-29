Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday week and we welcome you to the weekend!
We do feature precipitation chances especially into the second half of the weekend and next week.
Check it out!
Weather Alerts
Flood Watches are in place for Midland, Bay, and Saginaw counties from 10 PM until Monday 10 AM.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for Iosco and Alcona counties until Monday 4 PM.
Today & Tonight
Periods of rain will be possible throughout the entire day. The first round more so for the morning and early afternoon. Another round looks to arrive into the evening and overnight into Monday.
We may have a brief break from the rain into the late afternoon. The "dry slot" from the system will look to bring a brief break from the steady rain. Still some drizzle is expected with clouds holding steady.
A few rumbles of thunder farther south will be on the table throughout the day. Again into the evening. Some weak instability expected will be responsible for this.
Rainfall amounts Sunday and Monday look to land from .75 to around 2" on the higher end.
<< Rain Totals >>
Highs will be warmer once again, back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Some areas north of the Tri-Cities may only make it to the low to mid 40s due to a warm front stalling just to the south.
More rain is expected overnight into Monday morning.
Lows will only fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will begin to pick up more into Monday.
Monday
Rain will continue into the morning hours. Still moderate to heavy at times. Expect a wet morning commute.
Most of this activity will begin to wrap up into the afternoon. Still some scattered shower will be possible.
We will begin to change over to snow showers by the evening hours as a cold front sweeps in from the west.
Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 40s but begin to fall throughout the day.
Winds will be picking up out of the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts at 30+ mph.
More snow showers with some lake effect enhancement will be likely overnight into Tuesday.
Have a great weekend!
