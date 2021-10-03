Good Sunday evening/night! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a dry start to the weekend, more clouds and showers have returned to finish the weekend; some heavy at times.
Going into the new week, we look to stay unsettled with a few dry days in the mix. No big movement in temperatures this week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight
Expect more scattered showers in a periodic fashion to continue going into the later evening and overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder along with local heavy pockets of rain will all be on the table into tonight.
Rainfall amounts from earlier today along with what is expected overnight into Monday look to fall in the 1-2" range when all is said and done.
Locally higher amounts not out of the question. Higher amounts look to favor areas farther south near and along I-69. Less expected north of the Bay.
This map is looking at how much more rain is expected on top of what have already fallen.
If there is one thing working in our favor, we've thankfully been on a dry stretch the last week, which should help us out a bit.
Lows remaining mild in the upper 50s and low 60s into Monday morning. Something else to keep in mind will be the chance for patchy fog development for Monday morning.
Monday
Scattered showers continue on Monday, but should be lighter than what was observed over the weekend and should gradually taper off through the day.
Clouds look to win out over the sunshine so another soggy day is expected for most on Monday, too. A few rays of sun for a select few will be there, but nothing widespread.
Highs on Monday will be stuck in the 60s near 70 going into the afternoon. Winds will be out of NE around 5-15 mph.
Clouds and showers will slowly begin to decrease in coverage going into the later evening and overnight hours. Lows Monday night drop back into the upper 50s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
