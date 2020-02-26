Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we welcome you to the half-way point.
Snow continues to move across the region this evening (track the snow with our Interactive Radar), and will wind down overnight.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Accumulation expectations haven't changed much, with generally 2" to 5" in the advisory areas. In the eastern sections of the Thumb, totals may be slightly higher depending on hoe the Lake-effect snow bands set up. Totals around Midland, Saginaw and Bay City could pick up between 1" to 2" with an outside shot at 3" in some areas. Less the farther north you are from the Saginaw Bay.
Towards the evening commute home, snow will pick up a little more in intensity. The heavier snow will favor the Tri-Cities eastward into the Thumb and points south.
Northeasterly winds will stick around this evening, sustained at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour. These winds are creating blowing and drifting snow, resulting in reduced visibility plus a wind chill. Make sure to dress warm.
Lakeshore flooding is also a concern with these stronger winds. Lakeshore flood advisories are in place for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties.
Around midnight the snow will gradually end, but then our attention will turn to scattered lake-effect snow showers. Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and 20s. With temperatures this cold, the snow will have no trouble sticking to the roads.
Give yourself extra time for the Thursday morning commute, and be careful while traveling.
Stay warm, everyone!
