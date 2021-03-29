Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great weekend ahead.
It was a chilly end to the weekend on Sunday, but as we get set to kick off a brand new workweek, it appears we'll be in for a bit of a warm up. It won't be a dramatic warm up, but we'll climb back to just above our seasonal average.
Today & Tonight
Clouds from yesterday are making a quick exit this morning, leaving behind some chilly temperatures in their wake. We're starting in the 20s and low 30s around the area, with wind chills running even cooler thanks to a northwesterly wind flow this morning around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Thankfully, those winds will flip around to more of a southerly to southwesterly direction, which should bring our chilly temperatures this morning back into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.
Skies will be filled with plenty of sunshine today, with just a few passing clouds from time to time. Despite any clouds passing through, no wet weather is expected. Winds will pick up again this afternoon, sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Skies will remain relatively clear through the evening and overnight, but with winds staying elevated around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
Overnight lows will also remain mild in the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
