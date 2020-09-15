Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a beautiful start to the week, with the only hang up being our continued hazy skies thanks to wildfire smoke migrating in from the west. That haze will stick around for a few more days, but it looks like we'll keep our weather fairly pleasant outside of that.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, plan for a cooler start to the day with temperatures running mostly in the 40s, with a few cooler spots dropping into the 30s. Beyond a few passing clouds and patchy fog, things are quiet.
Underneath our smoky haze, we should manage bright skies once again today. An enthusiastic southwesterly wind flow around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour should bring in plenty of warm air today. Plan for highs to jump back into the lower and middle 70s in most areas.
Pleasant weather rolls on this evening, providing another great night to get outside. Find a reason to be outside! We won't be quite as warm later this week. Sunset time tonight is around 7:45 PM.
Skies will remain clear into the overnight and with our southwesterly wind staying active late tonight, we shouldn't cool down as much tonight. Lows should only fall into the 50s to around 60.
