Hello Mid-Michigan! Happy Easter to you and your family and friends. We have an "egg-cellent" forecast to end the weekend.
A bit unsettled pattern returns next week with several rain chances returning.
Let's get into the forecast!
Easter Sunday
Your Easter Sunday is looking fantastic! Find a reason to venture outdoors today even if it's just to enjoy the warmer air.
Highs will reach the lower 60s, but mid to even upper 60s will be possible farther inland. On the other hand, due to a northeast wind around 5-10 mph, this will also keep locations along the shoreline cooler (shown by the blue contouring on the map below).
Plenty of sun to start today with an increase in clouds will slowly take over into the later afternoon and evening hours. Most of today should stay dry.
Mostly cloudy skies will take over into tonight will small chances for some showers past midnight into Monday morning.
Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Next Week
On the bright side, temperatures are still going to hang around in the 50s and 60s for most of the upcoming week! Here's a look at Monday.
Our general weather pattern will have us stuck in more of an "active" location for several storm systems to travel through. Big takeaway will means several chances for rain this week.
We have the chance for some showers and even a few t-storms pretty much every day this week. With all of the region experiencing abnormally dry conditions, this will be some much needed rain.
Thursday into Friday is looking to be our greatest solid chance of rain, as we are expecting to observe more of an organized storm system moving throughout the area.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates to the forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
