Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend so far.
Temperatures continue to stay cooler than average, but the refreshment we needed following a week of heat and humidity!
While it's expected to stay pleasant to end the weekend, the heat, humidity, along with storm chances return by mid-week.
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
High pressure overhead means mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend!
The final day of May will remain unseasonably cool in the mid 60s, but will be perfect for some time outdoors!
Winds will be generally light today; mainly from the northwest around 5-10 mph.
Staying dry and mostly clear into the evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer than Saturday night. Lows expected to fall into the mid 40s.
Monday
We start the day with plenty of sunshine throughout the morning hours. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Clouds begin to increase from the west going into the afternoon hours. Most of the day should manage to stay dry.
Highs will be warmer than the weekend. Getting back up into the low and mid 70s.
Chances for some showers along with a rumble of thunder will be possible by the evening hours. This chance will carry overnight into Tuesday.
Lows Monday will continue to be warmer than nights previous. Dropping into the mid and upper 50s.
Also, with Monday being June 1st, it will be the official start of Meteorological Summer! Remember that the Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperatures cycles and different than Astronomical seasons.
Here's a helpful graphic comparing the two.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.