Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope your weekend ahead is just as nice.
Yesterday was a nice change of pace from the heat and humidity of Wednesday and it looks like more of the same is on the way as we close out the workweek, despite a little bit of cloud cover this morning.
Not only will it be a beautiful end to the workweek, your weekend looks great too!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are quite pleasant as your step out the door this morning, with plenty of 50s and 60s to begin the Friday commutes. Humidity values are low too, so we couldn't ask for much better.
There is a little bit of cloud cover passing through this morning, but that should gradually fade as the morning goes along and we'll trend toward mostly sunny conditions this afternoon.
Highs should be quite comfortable again today, with a mix of 70s and 80s. Winds will gradually turn from the north to more of a westerly to southwesterly direction this afternoon, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Expect dry conditions this evening with temperatures mostly in the 70s, giving you a perfect reason to be outside tonight. Lows eventually fall into the low and mid 60s.
Most areas stay dry overnight as well, but we can't completely rule out a few stray showers or thunderstorms as a cold front drops in from the north. If a thunderstorm does develop, it is possible it may come with gusty winds.
Saturday
An isolated shower and thunderstorm chance will remain possible on Saturday, but we don't expect any rain to ruin the day. At this time, canceling any plans seems unnecessary.
Outside of any rain, skies should feature a decent amount of sunshine and high temperatures will jump well into the 80s for afternoon highs. Those 80s will come with a noticeable uptick in humidity.
We should see any cloud cover gradually thin out into Saturday evening and any thunderstorms that may develop should fade quickly as well.
Sunday
We should start cooler on Sunday morning with the 50s, but expect a nice warm up into the low 80s by the afternoon hours thanks to a generous amount of sunshine.
We have no wet weather concerns on Sunday, so any plans should be just fine. Humidity values should be much lower for the second half of the weekend as well.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
