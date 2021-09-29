Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've having a great week.
Our weather has been ideal with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures the past few days. We look to continue with that pattern for the next few days.
However, clouds along with rain chances begin to return as we approach the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight
Beautiful conditions are expected right through this evening, so find any excuse to be outside tonight. Temperatures in the 70s will fall quickly as we get closer to and beyond sunset (7:20 PM), so be sure to dress appropriately if out late tonight.
Mostly clear skies will carry us into the overnight hours. Cooler temperatures and light east winds will bring the chance for patchy fog to develop going into Thursday morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the 40s going into Thursday morning.
Thursday
The only caveat for our Thursday will again be the chance for some patchy fog especially in low-lying areas out the door. Something to keep in mind for your morning commute.
Expect a mostly sunny sky going into the afternoon and early evening hours.
Temperatures will have a mix of 60s east and low 70s the farther west you go. Winds stay light from the east around 5 mph.
Weekend Outlook
As we approach the weekend, clouds will be on the increase along with shower chances returning.
While the latest data is still in some disagreement on exact timing, it appears as early as Saturday especially into the afternoon hours will we have some showers to deal with. A few rumbles of thunder will also be on the table.
The best chance for showers look to arrive going into the day on Sunday. We can still have some showers linger going into the new week depending on how long an area of Low pressure will linger near the Great Lakes.
As the weekend gets closer, we'll be sure to resolve these finer details the best we can, but at this point, just plan for at least the chance of wet weather this weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
