Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope that you're getting geared up for a nice weekend! Temperatures will continue to be on the rise, some folks even touching 60 by Sunday!
Afternoon
At this lunch hour, temperatures are running in the lower and middle 40s. There's still room for improvement as essentially everyone will reach the 50 degree mark! This puts us nearly 5 degrees warmer than the last couple of days this week. We will have a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 at times, though. That will make it occasionally feel more like the middle 40s. Overall, more sunshine is expected through the day as morning clouds continue to mix out and break apart.
For Friday Night Lights this evening, an extra layer or two will be needed, but we stay dry! This is a welcome change especially as the last few Fridays have been on the soggy-side. Forecasts for some area games can be found right here.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will be the case through the overnight hours. With the cooler airmass still in place, many will fall into the middle and lower 30s. While still cold, at least it's milder than almost every night this week! The wind will sustain at 5 to 15 mph out of the south southwest.
Saturday & Sunday
Skies may be briefly mostly cloudy in places early Saturday morning, but we should see clouds thin out a bit as the day goes along with plenty of sunshine expected for the start of the weekend.
High temperatures will warm up a bit more than Friday, with the lower and middle 50s expected to be the landing spot.
Skies will remain partly to mostly clear during the overnight, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday features even more sunshine and some of the warmest temperatures we'll see over the next seven days. We should warm up nicely into the upper 50s to low 60s, with no threat of any wet weather to close out the weekend.
On another note, don't forget to turn the clocks back one hour on Saturday night! Daylight Saving Time comes to end making the sunset earlier, yet giving us an extra hour of sunlight in the morning.
Be sure to take advantage and have a wonderful and safe weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
