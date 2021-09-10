Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're getting ready for the weekend! We have mostly sunny skies on tap for today with tonight's conditions being slightly milder, then a warm-up headed into our weekend. The only catch is that we do have a small chance of showers to keep an eye on for the weekend.
Today
Out the door to start off this Friday we have a few clouds in the mix for our middle counties, but past that mostly clear skies. This has allowed some locations to cool off all the way into the upper 40s. Those locations are also seeing some patchy fog this morning. There is a lake-induced shower on the west side of the state this morning, but it should be staying to our west through the coming hours. At worst, it will just clip the western edges of Isabella and Gratiot Counties. Our light and variable wind will turn southwesterly today at around 6 to 12 mph, which will help temperatures to out-perform Thursday's by a few degrees! Expect lower and middle 70s by the afternoon. With high pressure continuing to fill in, we'll be staying dry with mostly sunny skies, only a few fair weather clouds passing by.
This evening looks great for Friday Night Lights as well! A pleasant evening with mostly sunny/clear skies will make fore some nice football weather. Sunset is at 7:54 PM.
Tonight
Clouds will be on the increase towards partly cloudy skies tonight as a frontal boundary to our west this morning comes nearer to the Great Lakes. That frontal boundary and it's associated low pressure will pass by to our north into the weekend, which should keep most rain with it for tonight and the weekend. Overall, expect to stay dry with partly cloudy skies tonight, and lows milder in comparison to Thursday night settling into the middle 50s.
Weekend Outlook
The frontal boundary approaching Mid-Michigan will just clip us on Saturday, but again with it's associated low pressure staying just north of the Great Lakes. This should keep most of the rain off to our north, but here in Mid-Michigan a stray shower is possible mainly north. One thing to note for Saturday are the breezy conditions, a southwest wind gusting up to 25 and 30 mph at times. With the wind, adequate heat and some moisture making their way into Mid-Michigan Saturday, there is a possibility a rogue shower could be strong to severe. This risk is focused on the west side of the state, but is still worth mentioning. Stay tuned on that!
For Sunday, there is a slightly better chance for showers as a cold frontal boundary settles in around the Great Lakes. The shower chance for Sunday is still dependent upon how Saturday evolves, but as of right now we're still seeing signals for some activity Sunday afternoon and evening. Have an awesome weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
