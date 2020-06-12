Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to Friday.
Stormy weather swept through the region earlier this week, but today's weather will feature sun and clouds with a chance for a few rain showers.
We break down the forecast below.
Friday
Today is beautiful with a good mix of sun and clouds. Expect temperatures to be in the middle to upper 60s with a few lower 70s for high temperatures.
Going through the afternoon and evening hours, a few rain showers will be possible. If you don't experience the rain in your area clouds will trend mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Tonight, clouds will continue to diminish and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Fog may develop tonight into our Saturday morning commute.
Weekend Outlook
Get the sunglasses ready for this weekend. Saturday will feature a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 60s. Sunday's temperatures will be a little warmer, settling in the middle to upper 60s for afternoon high temperatures. Sunday we will be under a mostly sunny sky.
Have a great weekend!
