Good Saturday morning! We hope you had a great week and we wish you a safe and enjoyable Halloween, even if it may look a little different this year.
Clouds were stubborn to clear on Friday but as we kick off the weekend, we're finally starting to see some progress and our beautiful Halloween appears to be on track. Enjoy it while you can though, as it looks like we'll get a preview of early winter as we close out the weekend Sunday.
Today & Tonight
Skies are clearing out quickly this morning, but we're paying for those clear skies out the door if you're up early today. We're seeing plenty of 20s as we start the day, with even some of our coolest spots beginning the day in the teens. Wind chills are also trailing our actual temperatures by a few degrees, although winds are fairly light for the moment.
With plenty of sunshine expected through the day and an enthusiastic southerly wind flow picking up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour, we should have a nice warm up into the middle 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Wind gusts could occasionally exceed 25 miles per hour, so that would be the lone inconvenience for Trick-Or-Treating tonight.
Otherwise, we expect dry weather and clear skies, with temperatures remaining decently mild through the evening. Clouds will start increasing after midnight and eventually some rain showers will develop in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Temperatures will remain pretty steady in the 40s overnight before falling through the day Sunday. Our high temperature for Sunday will likely be achieved at midnight. Winds stay breezy overnight, turning more west southwesterly.
Sunday
A strong cold front dropping through the region will drop our temperatures gradually through the day, so despite starting in the 40s, we should land in the 30s in most areas during the afternoon.
In addition to the cold, rain and mixed showers from the morning will be replaced by lake-effect snow showers during the afternoon and evening.
If that weren't enough, plan for a west northwesterly wind sustained around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts possibly exceeding 40 miles per hour. That wind will make already chilly temperatures feel even colder during the second half of tomorrow.
Those winds could also lead to a few power outages here and there.
Significant snow accumulation is not expected, but some areas may see a minor accumulation on grassy surfaces if the snow comes down hard enough. Most areas would check in well under 1". The lone exception to this could be the Thumb or our far northwestern areas where we a few isolated spots could reach that mark or just over.
We'll keep an eye on this right through the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
