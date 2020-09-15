Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far.

Hazy sunshine continues this Tuesday. Temperatures will be a tad more summer-like this afternoon. 

We break down the forecast below.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures this evening will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A pleasant evening for any outdoor activities.

Evening Planner

Hazy sunshine will continue this evening, sunset time tonight is around 7:45 PM, and we will remain with a mostly clear sky.

It will still be breezy with winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the southwest direction.

Low temperatures tonight will only drop into the lower and upper 50s. Much more mild than where we have been with overnight lows.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.