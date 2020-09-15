Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far.
Hazy sunshine continues this Tuesday. Temperatures will be a tad more summer-like this afternoon.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this evening will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A pleasant evening for any outdoor activities.
Hazy sunshine will continue this evening, sunset time tonight is around 7:45 PM, and we will remain with a mostly clear sky.
It will still be breezy with winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the southwest direction.
Low temperatures tonight will only drop into the lower and upper 50s. Much more mild than where we have been with overnight lows.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.