Good morning Mid-Michigan! Happy Labor Day whether you get a extended holiday weekend or starting your work week today.
We're in for another treat of a forecast to start the week before storm chances return for Tuesday.
Here's the latest!
Labor Day (Monday)
A dry and mostly sunny start for your morning! Temperatures in the 50s near 60 out the door. May need the light jacket.
Some fair weather clouds will build in during the afternoon, but expect partly to mostly sunny skies as a whole. At worst, a few more clouds north of the Bay may produce an isolated shower. Most should stay dry today.
Highs later this afternoon will stay comfortable with a slight split between our northern and southern counties. Expect middle 70s farther south, dropping to the upper 60s farther north. Winds from the NW around 5-15 mph could gust to 20 mph at times.
Overall, the good news is that if you do have any plans for the extended holiday weekend, the weather is looking alright for a Monday!
We continue to stay dry going into the evening and overnight hours. Clouds will slowly increase going into Tuesday morning ahead of our next system.
Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tuesday - Storm Potential
We start the morning off dry out the door back to work and school. Temperatures out the door starting near 50.
Clouds will continue to increase from the south and west going past lunchtime into the afternoon and evening hours. Late afternoon into the early evening will look to be our best window of opportunity for showers and storms to develop.
The Storm Prediction Center currently has Mid-Michigan in a Slight Risk (2/5) for scattered strong to severe storms to develop. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
While still 24-36 away from this system, confidence has been increasing in the chance for storm development Tuesday. Always best to be prepared and have a way to receive weather alerts for your area.
Like always, stay tuned for any updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
