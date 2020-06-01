Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that were mighty comfortable, especially compared to some of the heat and humidity from the beginning of last week. Today it appears we're in for another winner, but our next chance of rain will be returning tonight.
By the way, happy first day of meteorological summer!
Today & Tonight
Skies are clear over Mid-Michigan as we start the day today, with no weather worries through the morning drive. Temperatures are very comfortable too, with mostly 40s as you step out the door.
With abundant sunshine through the day and a southwesterly wind (5-15 mph), expect a nice jump this afternoon temperature wise, with a pleasant landing spot in the lower and middle 70s this afternoon. Humidity will be non-existent.
Skies will gradually cloud up from west to east as we approach the evening hours, but we should stay dry for the most part through 7 PM or so. If anyone sees rain before then, it would be those along US-127.
After 7 PM, rain chances will be increasing quite a bit late in the evening and overnight. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and small hail in the strongest storms can't be ruled out. However, we expect storms to stay below severe limits.
These storms will move out quickly on Tuesday morning with just a few isolated showers by 7 AM. Rainfall amounts will have the potential to reach between 0.50" and 1" where the heaviest falls.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 50s to low 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
