Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
After a headache forecasting the weekend all of last week, at least it all worked out in our favor on Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather and some warmer temperatures were a much needed change of pace and it looks like we'll be in for more of the same as we start this week.
Enjoy it while it's here though, as things will be changing a bit in the coming days.
Today & Tonight
Skies are clear in Mid-Michigan as we start the morning with temperatures running mostly in the 30s for the morning drive. Winds have relaxed quite a bit from Sunday afternoon, giving us a bit of a break in the wind chill department.
Expect skies to be filled with sunshine through much of your Monday, with a gradual increase in cloud cover late this afternoon and this evening. Winds will be mostly out of a southwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
That southwesterly wind, working in conjunction with that generous sun, should produce high temperatures in the lower and middle 60s for most this afternoon.
Showers will eventually become possible this evening after the gradual increase in cloud cover. Those along US-127, should start keeping an eye on rain around 6 PM and after, with areas off to the east waiting until later on tonight.
Initial rounds of showers will have to fight off some dry air, so it could take awhile before any rain hits the ground in your area tonight, with many folks to the east waiting until after sunset (around 8:34 PM tonight). Bottom line, you'll have plenty of time for fresh air today.
Showers will continue overnight before winding down on Tuesday morning. With clouds and showers around overnight, expect temperatures to remain in the lower to middle 40s for the most part.
Rainfall amounts should generally fall around 0.25" or less.
Stay warm, everyone!
