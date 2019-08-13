Warm and breezy, but beautiful weather prevailed across Mid-Michigan on Tuesday. Can we expect more?
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay & Tuscola until 10 PM tonight and for Huron and Sanilac counties until 8 AM Wednesday.
All quiet on the home front overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place as a slow-moving storm system continues its approach from the northern Plains. Regardless of any cloud cover, we'll keep rain out of the picture for the time being.
Lows will take a cooler turn back to the middle and upper 50s, as NNE winds back off to 6-12 mph.
Low pressure will track across the south end of Lake Michigan and into Indiana on Wednesday. This will lead to variably cloudy skies throughout the day, along with the chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon. As with Monday, the chance is very low, but not zero. Keep an eye out if you have outdoor plans, but any disruption of rain will be minimal and brief.
Highs Wednesday will come in cooler than Tuesday's, leveling off in the mid 70s.
